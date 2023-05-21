The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) will look to Freddie Freeman, who is carrying a 10-game hit streak, when they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and Nolan Gorman, who has hit safely in 11 games in a row. It starts at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-3, 2.52 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.52 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in nine starts this season.

Kershaw has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 235 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 66 home runs, fifth in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 in seven innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

During nine games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.24 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.

Flaherty is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Flaherty is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

Jack Flaherty vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.450) and ranks second in home runs hit (76) in all of MLB. They have a collective .234 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 366 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 255 runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Flaherty has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

