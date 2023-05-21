Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 21, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-3, 2.52 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 14-11 (winning 56% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

