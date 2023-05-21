Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (255 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Dodgers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Kershaw is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Kershaw heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard - 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Josh Fleming

