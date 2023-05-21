Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 27-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 14-11 (56%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 60% chance to win.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-21-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 12-11 9-6 20-12 20-12 9-6

