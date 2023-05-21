Dodgers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 42 times and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 25 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 14-11 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 255 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Julio Urías vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Steven Matz
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Noah Syndergaard vs Miles Mikolas
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Dustin May vs Charlie Morton
|May 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
|May 27
|@ Rays
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Josh Fleming
