Sunday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 42 times and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 25 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 14-11 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 255 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule