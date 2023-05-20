The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Hachimura put up 21 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Hachimura, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 10 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 2.3 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA 17.5 16.6 12.8 PR 17.5 15.7 12.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Nuggets

Hachimura's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 30 21 2 1 1 0 1 5/16/2023 28 17 0 1 1 1 0

