The Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (5-1) for his eighth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .286/.347/.491 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 39 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.333/.413 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 32 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI.

He's slashing .248/.336/.512 on the season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

