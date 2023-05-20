How to Watch the Rays vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:11 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.0 runs per game (278 total).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 51 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Milwaukee is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 183 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has an 8.0 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (5-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Eflin has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eflin is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eric Lauer (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.
- He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts this season, Lauer has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|W 8-5
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 18-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Webb
