Lonnie Walker IV NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
Lonnie Walker IV and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Walker's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|11.6
|6.9
|Rebounds
|--
|1.9
|1.1
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|14.6
|8.9
|PR
|--
|13.5
|8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.6
|1.1
Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Lonnie Walker IV has made 4.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.
- Walker is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.
Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/16/2023
|20
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12/16/2022
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10/30/2022
|35
|18
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10/26/2022
|30
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
