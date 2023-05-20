Lonnie Walker IV and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets, Walker put up two points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Walker's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 11.6 6.9 Rebounds -- 1.9 1.1 Assists -- 1.1 0.9 PRA -- 14.6 8.9 PR -- 13.5 8 3PM 0.5 1.6 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Lonnie Walker IV's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Lonnie Walker IV has made 4.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.

Walker is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 13 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/16/2023 20 6 2 0 2 0 2 12/16/2022 20 3 1 1 1 0 0 10/30/2022 35 18 5 2 3 2 1 10/26/2022 30 15 2 1 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Walker or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.