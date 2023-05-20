LeBron James be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) James put up 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.9 23.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 8.9 Assists 7.5 6.8 6.3 PRA 42.5 44 38.5 PR 34.5 37.2 32.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 40 22 9 10 0 2 4 5/16/2023 40 26 12 9 0 1 0 12/16/2022 36 30 9 4 1 0 2 10/30/2022 35 26 6 8 2 0 1 10/26/2022 35 19 7 9 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.