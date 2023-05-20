LeBron James NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
LeBron James be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|28.9
|23.3
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.3
|8.9
|Assists
|7.5
|6.8
|6.3
|PRA
|42.5
|44
|38.5
|PR
|34.5
|37.2
|32.2
|3PM
|1.5
|2.2
|1.6
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets
- James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.
LeBron James vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|40
|22
|9
|10
|0
|2
|4
|5/16/2023
|40
|26
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|36
|30
|9
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10/30/2022
|35
|26
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|10/26/2022
|35
|19
|7
|9
|2
|0
|1
