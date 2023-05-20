Player props can be found for Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 13.5 (+105) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (+150)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (13.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).
  • Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 9.5 (+110) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-182)
  • The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 3.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (25.5).
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.
  • James has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) 1.5 (-143)
  • D'Angelo Russell's 17.8 points per game are 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).
  • Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 14.5 (+105) 10.5 (-110) 1.5 (+175)
  • Jokic's 24.5 points per game are 4.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Jokic averages 2.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 14.5).
  • Jokic has dished out 9.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)
  • Jamal Murray has recorded 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.
  • Murray has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Murray has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

