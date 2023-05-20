Player props can be found for Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (+105) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (+150)

The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 9.5 (+110) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-182)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 3.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (25.5).

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

James has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (-105) 2.5 (-125) 1.5 (-143)

D'Angelo Russell's 17.8 points per game are 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 14.5 (+105) 10.5 (-110) 1.5 (+175)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game are 4.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

Jokic averages 2.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 14.5).

Jokic has dished out 9.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+130)

Jamal Murray has recorded 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

Murray has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

