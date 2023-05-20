Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 3 on May 20, 2023
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props can be found for Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|13.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-175)
|0.5 (+150)
- The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).
- Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|9.5 (+110)
|7.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-182)
- The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 3.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (25.5).
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.
- James has picked up 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).
- He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-125)
|1.5 (-143)
- D'Angelo Russell's 17.8 points per game are 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).
- Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|14.5 (+105)
|10.5 (-110)
|1.5 (+175)
- Jokic's 24.5 points per game are 4.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Jokic averages 2.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 14.5).
- Jokic has dished out 9.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-161)
|5.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+130)
- Jamal Murray has recorded 20 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.
- Murray has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Murray has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
