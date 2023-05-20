The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are putting up 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are in away games (117.3).

Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.4 away from home.

At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than in away games (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries