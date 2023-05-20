How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Lakers are putting up 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are in away games (117.3).
- Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.4 away from home.
- At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than in away games (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.