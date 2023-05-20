The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.
  • The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, the Lakers are putting up 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are in away games (117.3).
  • Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.4 away from home.
  • At home, the Lakers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than in away games (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle
LeBron James Questionable Foot

