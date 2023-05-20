The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) match up against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were defeated by the Nuggets on Thursday, 108-103. LeBron James scored 22 in a losing effort, while Murray led the winning team with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 22 9 10 4 2 0 Austin Reaves 22 3 5 1 0 5 Rui Hachimura 21 2 1 1 0 1

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

James averages 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley averages 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 23.4 14.4 2.9 1.4 2.6 0.3 LeBron James 23.3 8.9 6.3 1.1 1.1 1.6 Austin Reaves 15.9 4.4 4.9 0.6 0.2 2.8 D'Angelo Russell 14.8 2.6 4.7 0.9 0.4 1.7 Dennis Schroder 7.4 2.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 0.8

