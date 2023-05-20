The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) heading into their Western Conference finals game 3 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 20 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers following a 108-103 win on Thursday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the win with a team-leading 37 points. LeBron James scored 22 points in the Lakers' loss.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Los Angeles has a 36-17 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been racking up 112.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 223

