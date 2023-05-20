Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|223.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 57 times.
- Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|57
|69.5%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
|Nuggets
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over five times.
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|9-5
|44-38
|Nuggets
|45-37
|6-2
|38-44
Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Nuggets
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|33-20
|30-11
|36-17
|37-4
|116.6
|112.5
|20
|8
|28-14
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
