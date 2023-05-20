The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 223.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 57 times.
  • Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 57 69.5% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1
Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over five times.
  • Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 9-5 44-38
Nuggets 45-37 6-2 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
33-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-11
36-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

