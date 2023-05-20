The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 223.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 57 times.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 57 69.5% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over five times.

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 9-5 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 6-2 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

