The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -110 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -115 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -105 17.8 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -105 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.