The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5.5) 223 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5.5) 223 -238 +180 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These two teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 25.5 -110 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -115 25.9
Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0
D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -105 17.8
Rui Hachimura 13.5 -105 11.2

