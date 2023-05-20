Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better tally than the Nuggets have put up (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. Defensively, it allows 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- With 10.8 three-pointers per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).
