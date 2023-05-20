The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)

Nuggets (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better tally than the Nuggets have put up (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. Defensively, it allows 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 10.8 three-pointers per game, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.