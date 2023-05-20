Nolan Gorman brings a 10-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (19-27) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (2-1) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.

Syndergaard is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year heading into this matchup.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Cardinals

He will face a Cardinals offense that ranks third in the league with 414 total hits (on a .260 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (sixth in the league) with 65 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Syndergaard has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .364 batting average over one appearance.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (2-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.573.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In nine starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.91), 69th in WHIP (1.573), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

