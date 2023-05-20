Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) on Saturday, May 20 against the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17), who will counter with Noah Syndergaard. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers -110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 10-16 record (winning just 38.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) David Peralta 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -549 - 1st

