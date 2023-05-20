Noah Syndergaard will attempt to shut down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when they square off against his Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 75 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .450 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored 250 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Dodgers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.228 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers' Syndergaard (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Syndergaard has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard -

