Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

The Cardinals are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (-110). A 9-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Dodgers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has entered four games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 24 of its 46 chances.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 12-10 9-6 20-11 20-11 9-6

