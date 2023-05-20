Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
The Cardinals are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (-110). A 9-run over/under has been set in the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The last 10 Dodgers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has entered four games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 24 of its 46 chances.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|12-10
|9-6
|20-11
|20-11
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.