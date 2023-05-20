Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (2-1) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (250 total).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule