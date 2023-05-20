Dodgers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (2-1) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (250 total).
- Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Julio Urías vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Steven Matz
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Miles Mikolas
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Dustin May vs Charlie Morton
|May 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs TBA
