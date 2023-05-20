Dennis Schroder and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 108-103 loss against the Nuggets, Schroder totaled four points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Schroder, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.6 7.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.6 Assists 3.5 4.5 2.9 PRA -- 19.6 12.9 PR 10.5 15.1 10 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Dennis Schroder has made 4.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 30 4 6 0 0 0 1 5/16/2023 32 6 3 5 2 0 0 1/9/2023 34 14 3 4 0 0 2 12/16/2022 31 15 1 3 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.