D'Angelo Russell NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Russell's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|17.8
|14.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3
|2.6
|Assists
|4.5
|6.2
|4.7
|PRA
|20.5
|27
|22.1
|PR
|15.5
|20.8
|17.4
|3PM
|1.5
|2.7
|1.7
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Russell's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|33
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5/16/2023
|26
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2/7/2023
|20
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2/5/2023
|30
|18
|1
|10
|3
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|32
|13
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
