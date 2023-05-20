Austin Reaves NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Reaves' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|13
|15.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3
|4.4
|Assists
|4.5
|3.4
|4.9
|PRA
|24.5
|19.4
|25.2
|PR
|19.5
|16
|20.3
|3PM
|2.5
|1.3
|2.8
Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Austin Reaves has made four field goals per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.
- The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.
Austin Reaves vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|36
|22
|3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|5/16/2023
|42
|23
|2
|8
|5
|0
|0
|12/16/2022
|30
|16
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|28
|10
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|26
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
