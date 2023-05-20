The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves, in his most recent appearance, had 22 points and five assists in a 108-103 loss to the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll examine Reaves' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 3 4.4 Assists 4.5 3.4 4.9 PRA 24.5 19.4 25.2 PR 19.5 16 20.3 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Austin Reaves has made four field goals per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 36 22 3 5 5 0 1 5/16/2023 42 23 2 8 5 0 0 12/16/2022 30 16 4 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 10 4 2 2 1 1 10/26/2022 26 8 2 1 2 0 0

