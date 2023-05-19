Nolan Gorman leads the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) into a contest versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17), after his two-homer outing in a 16-8 victory over the Dodgers, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz (0-4, 5.62 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gonsolin (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.42 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .174 in four games this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.62 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.62, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .305 batting average against him.

So far this year, Matz does not have a quality start.

Matz is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

