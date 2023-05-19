Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Cardinals on May 19, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (1-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his fifth start of the season.
- Gonsolin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 26
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .318/.387/.542 on the year.
- Freeman will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .252/.359/.509 slash line on the season.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .302/.400/.517 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has collected 39 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.386/.629 on the season.
- Gorman has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .394 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.