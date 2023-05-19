The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this game.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (1-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his fifth start of the season.

Gonsolin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Pirates Apr. 26 3.1 2 0 0 1 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .318/.387/.542 on the year.

Freeman will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .252/.359/.509 slash line on the season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .302/.400/.517 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has collected 39 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.386/.629 on the season.

Gorman has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .394 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

