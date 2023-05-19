On Friday, May 19 at 8:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) at Busch Stadium. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Steven Matz will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.62 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) James Outman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -649 - 1st

