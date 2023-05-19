Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to do damage against Steven Matz when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .449 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (245 total runs).

The Dodgers are 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gonsolin will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Padres W 4-0 Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Jared Shuster 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder

