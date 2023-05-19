How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to do damage against Steven Matz when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .449 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (245 total runs).
- The Dodgers are 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.241).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gonsolin will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Ryan Weathers
|5/15/2023
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Pablo Lopez
|5/16/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bailey Ober
|5/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Sonny Gray
|5/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Steven Matz
|5/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Miles Mikolas
|5/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jack Flaherty
|5/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Jared Shuster
|5/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Spencer Strider
|5/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Bryce Elder
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.