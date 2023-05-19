The Los Angeles Dodgers versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Friday at 8:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-130). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 26-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 21-14 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 11-10 9-6 19-11 20-11 8-6

