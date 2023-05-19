Dodgers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) and Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on May 19.
The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (1-1) for the Dodgers and Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Dodgers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 24-14 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 245 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|Padres
|W 4-0
|Tony Gonsolin vs Ryan Weathers
|May 15
|Twins
|W 9-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Pablo Lopez
|May 16
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bailey Ober
|May 17
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Sonny Gray
|May 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 16-8
|Julio Urías vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Steven Matz
|May 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Miles Mikolas
|May 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jack Flaherty
|May 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Dustin May vs Jared Shuster
|May 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Urías vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.