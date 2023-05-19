Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) and Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (1-1) for the Dodgers and Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 24-14 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 245 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).

