The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 132-126 loss versus the Nuggets, Hachimura put up 17 points.

With prop bets available for Hachimura, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 8.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 2.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA 16.5 16.6 11.8 PR 15.5 15.7 11.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 28 17 0 1 1 1 0

