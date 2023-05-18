Lonnie Walker IV NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 18
The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Walker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|11.6
|6.7
|Rebounds
|--
|1.9
|1
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|14.6
|8.5
|PR
|--
|13.5
|7.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Lonnie Walker IV's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Injury Report
Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Walker has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Walker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.
- The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.
Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/16/2023
|20
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12/16/2022
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10/30/2022
|35
|18
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10/26/2022
|30
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Walker or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.