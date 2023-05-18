The Los Angeles Lakers, Lonnie Walker IV included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Walker, in his previous game (May 16 loss against the Nuggets) put up six points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Walker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.6 6.7 Rebounds -- 1.9 1 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 14.6 8.5 PR -- 13.5 7.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Nuggets

Walker has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Walker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 20 6 2 0 2 0 2 12/16/2022 20 3 1 1 1 0 0 10/30/2022 35 18 5 2 3 2 1 10/26/2022 30 15 2 1 1 1 2

