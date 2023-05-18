LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 16, James put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a 132-126 loss versus the Nuggets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.9 23.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 10.0 Assists 6.5 6.8 6.0 PRA 41.5 44 39.3 PR 34.5 37.2 33.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.7



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 40 26 12 9 0 1 0 12/16/2022 36 30 9 4 1 0 2 10/30/2022 35 26 6 8 2 0 1 10/26/2022 35 19 7 9 2 0 1

