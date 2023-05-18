LeBron James NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 18
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|28.9
|23.3
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.3
|10.0
|Assists
|6.5
|6.8
|6.0
|PRA
|41.5
|44
|39.3
|PR
|34.5
|37.2
|33.3
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|1.7
LeBron James Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.
- He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.
LeBron James vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/16/2023
|40
|26
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|36
|30
|9
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10/30/2022
|35
|26
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|10/26/2022
|35
|19
|7
|9
|2
|0
|1
