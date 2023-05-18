You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others on the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-115) 12.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+220)
  • The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.
  • Davis has collected 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Thursday.
  • Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)
  • LeBron James has recorded 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.4 points more than Thursday's points prop total.
  • James has pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (9.5).
  • James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (-111) 2.5 (-115) 1.5 (-167)
  • Thursday's points prop for D'Angelo Russell is 13.5. That's 4.3 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 2.5.
  • He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-125) 13.5 (-120) 10.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)
  • Jokic has averaged 24.5 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 4.0 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)
  • Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

