You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others on the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-115) 12.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+220)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.

Davis has collected 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Thursday.

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)

LeBron James has recorded 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.4 points more than Thursday's points prop total.

James has pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (9.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (-111) 2.5 (-115) 1.5 (-167)

Thursday's points prop for D'Angelo Russell is 13.5. That's 4.3 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 2.5.

He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 13.5 (-120) 10.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

Jokic has averaged 24.5 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 4.0 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Thursday's over/under.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.