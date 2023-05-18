The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is allowing 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

