Thursday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Lakers' Anthony Davis as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Nuggets beat the Lakers 132-126, led by Jokic with 34 points. Davis was the high scorer for the losing squad with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 10 3 3 2 1 LeBron James 26 12 9 0 1 0 Austin Reaves 23 2 8 0 0 5

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is No. 1 on the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game) and assist man (6.8), and contributes 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell is the Lakers' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he delivers 17.8 points and 3 rebounds.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 22.8 14.1 2.7 1.5 2.6 0.2 LeBron James 23.3 10 6 0.7 1.1 1.7 Austin Reaves 16 4.5 5 0.6 0.2 2.5 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 2.4 4.5 0.7 0.3 1.9 Dennis Schroder 8.2 2 3 1 0.3 0.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.