The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 2 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Lakers 132-126 on Tuesday when they last met. In the Nuggets' victory, Nikola Jokic scored 34 points (and added 21 rebounds and 14 assists), while Anthony Davis scored 40 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Lakers are scoring 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 114.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.