The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 53 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Los Angeles has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.3 more points than this game's total.

Los Angeles has gone 41-41-0 ATS this season.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-17, a 26.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this year.

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44 Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

