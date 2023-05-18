Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 53 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.3 more points than this game's total.
- Los Angeles has gone 41-41-0 ATS this season.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 6-17, a 26.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
- Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this year.
- The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|23-18
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-15
|44-38
Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
