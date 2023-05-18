In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The teams average 233 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -141 25.9 Austin Reaves 15.5 -105 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -110 17.8 Rui Hachimura 11.5 -115 11.2

