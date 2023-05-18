In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 225.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -208 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams average 233 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 25.5 -120 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -141 25.9
Austin Reaves 15.5 -105 13.0
D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -110 17.8
Rui Hachimura 11.5 -115 11.2

