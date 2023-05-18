Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 2
In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|225.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-208
|+165
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-210
|+180
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The teams average 233 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-141
|25.9
|Austin Reaves
|15.5
|-105
|13.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|13.5
|-110
|17.8
|Rui Hachimura
|11.5
|-115
|11.2
