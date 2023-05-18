Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-14-1 against the spread compared to the 20-16-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Lakers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points conceded).
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
