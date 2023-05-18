The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-14-1 against the spread compared to the 20-16-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points conceded).

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

