The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (226)
  • The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-14-1 against the spread compared to the 20-16-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
  • Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points conceded).
  • The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
  • Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

