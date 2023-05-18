The Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Cardinals a series win over the Brewers.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (5-3) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-3, 3.61 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers' Urias (5-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 5.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.070 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Urias has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In two appearances this season, he has compiled a 7.20 ERA and averages 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .357 against him.

Wainwright is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.