Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, May 18, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-155). A 9-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (5-3, 3.61 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

The Dodgers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 8-1 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Will Smith 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Max Muncy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

