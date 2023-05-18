Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Adam Wainwright when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 72 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .448.

The Dodgers are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (237 total runs).

The Dodgers' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (5-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Urias has collected five quality starts this season.

Urias will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres W 4-0 Home Tony Gonsolin Ryan Weathers 5/15/2023 Twins W 9-8 Home Noah Syndergaard Pablo Lopez 5/16/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Bailey Ober 5/17/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dustin May Sonny Gray 5/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves - Away Dustin May Spencer Strider 5/23/2023 Braves - Away Julio Urías Spencer Strider

