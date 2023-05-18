Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-150). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 40 total times this season. They've finished 26-14 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

In the 44 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-20-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 11-9 9-6 19-10 20-10 8-6

