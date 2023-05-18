Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 18.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (5-3, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 237 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Dodgers Schedule