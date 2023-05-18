The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Schroder, in his last time out, had six points and five assists in a 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Schroder, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.0 Assists 3.5 4.5 3.0 PRA -- 19.6 13.2 PR 11.5 15.1 10.2 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Nuggets

Schroder is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Schroder's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 32 6 3 5 2 0 0 1/9/2023 34 14 3 4 0 0 2 12/16/2022 31 15 1 3 3 0 2

