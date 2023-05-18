D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last action, a 132-126 loss to the Nuggets, Russell totaled eight points.

Now let's break down Russell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 17.8 15.5 Rebounds 2.5 3 2.4 Assists 4.5 6.2 4.5 PRA 20.5 27 22.4 PR 15.5 20.8 17.9 3PM 1.5 2.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 26 8 0 3 0 0 0 2/7/2023 20 10 2 3 2 0 1 2/5/2023 30 18 1 10 3 0 1 1/18/2023 32 13 0 7 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.