Austin Reaves be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 132-126 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Reaves posted 23 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Reaves' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13 16 Rebounds 3.5 3 4.5 Assists 4.5 3.4 5 PRA 23.5 19.4 25.5 PR 18.5 16 20.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.5



This season, Austin Reaves has made four field goals per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Reaves' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 23 2 8 5 0 0 12/16/2022 30 16 4 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 10 4 2 2 1 1 10/26/2022 26 8 2 1 2 0 0

