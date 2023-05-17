Dodgers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 17
The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and Minnesota Twins (24-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May
- The Dodgers' May (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .936 in eight games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- May has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.39, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
- Gray is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- The 33-year-old's 1.39 ERA ranks first, 1.081 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
