The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and Minnesota Twins (24-19) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers' May (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .936 in eight games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

May has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.39, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.

Gray is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

The 33-year-old's 1.39 ERA ranks first, 1.081 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.

